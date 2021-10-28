A week after going 4-1 on upset picks, this NFL guesstimator now brings good news — or three unwanted jinxes — to the NFC North underdogs in action on Sunday.

The Vikings will cap the day by beating the Cowboys and taking time to thank the NFL for giving Purple fans an extra 7 hours 20 minutes of Halloween drinking time before kickoff.

Meanwhile, Da Bears aren't good, but neither are the visiting 49ers.

And … wait for it …

Lions win! Lions win! The LIIIIII-ons win!

Thanks to the Philly Not-so-Specials, the Lions put off for at least another 14 months the possibility of becoming the NFL's first 0-17 team.

Worse luck next year, Lions fans.

Other upset picks: Jaguars at Seahawks in Urban Meyer's 10th-from-last game as an NFL head coach, and Washington at Denver, which really doesn't feel like much of an upset.

Three teams are favored by double digits, including the Lock of the Week (Again) Rams, who face a Texans team that's about as close to being a Homecoming opponent as you'll ever find in the NFL.

Here's a look at this week's games:

Packers (+6 ½) at Cardinals

Add COVID-19 protocols to the long list of reasons NFL players shouldn't be asked to play two games on three days' rest. The Packers were hit by the virus after Sunday's win over Washington. Receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry are out. Adams, of course, is the biggie. As Aaron Rodgers said, the Packers certainly aren't a better team without one of the best receivers in football. But as long as Rodgers plays, they can win without Adams. They're 6-0 without him the past two years. The unbeaten Cardinals are due to lose and Rodgers is about to make a very loud prime-time case Thursday night that he should retain the NFL MVP trophy. Packers 34, Cardinals 33

Bengals (-10½) at Jets

It doesn't matter who starts at quarterback for the Jets. New York is 1-5 against the spread, 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3) and the only team in the league without an interception. Good luck stopping the Burrow-to-Chase connection. Bengals 34, Jets 16

Titans (-1) at Colts

Tennessee's rampage through the AFC isn't ending after back-to-back wins over Buffalo and Kansas City. The Titans have won three of the past four meetings, including two straight at Indy. Titans 31, Colts 24

Rams (-14 ½) at Texans

The Rams are the Lock of the Week for a third straight week. They covered against the Giants and didn't cover against the Lions. They'll cover this week. Rams 41, Texans 13

Steelers (+3 ½) at Browns

After the Browns' run defense makes Pittsburgh one-dimensional, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will offer up enough turnovers to drop him to 11-3-1 at First Energy Stadium. Browns 27, Steelers 21

Eagles (-3) at Lions

It's time to say the NFL's two rarest words: Lions win! Lions 19, Eagles 17

49ers (-3 ½) at Bears

It's time to stop treating the 49ers like it's 2019. They aren't that good, they're minus-7 in turnover differential and they'll prove unworthy of being favored in Chicago. Bears 24, 49ers 21

Panthers (+3) at Falcons

The Falcons have won three of four with Matt Ryan throwing 10 touchdowns and one interception. The Panthers are dead-team-walking with Sam Darnold unable to keep P.J. Walker on the bench. Falcons 34, Panthers 24

Dolphins (+13 ½) at Bills

It won't be as ugly as Week 2, when the Bills won 35-0. But you should be OK giving the points. Bills 30, Dolphins 14

Patriots (+4½) at Chargers

New England almost beat Tom Brady (19-17) and almost beat Dak Prescott (35-29 in OT). They'll almost beat Justin Herbert, too. Chargers 29, Patriots 26

Jaguars (+3 ½) at Seahawks

Jacksonville is coming off a bye and its first win in 21 games. Seattle is 0-3 at home, playing on a short week and still stuck with Geno Smith at QB. Ugly gets uglier for Seattle's vaunted 12th Man.Jaguars 17, Seahawks 16

Washington (+3) at Broncos

Washington's pass rush finally showed up early in last week's loss at Green Bay. It will pressure Teddy Bridgewater more this week as Denver loses a fifth straight game. Washington 21, Broncos 14

Buccaneers (-5½) at Saints

Tampa Bay has sputtered on the road, going 0-3 against the spread with 2- and 6-point wins against lesser teams (New England and Philly). They'll sputter, but they won't lose. Buccaneers 30, Saints 27

Giants (+10) at Chiefs

A terrible defense + a league-high 17 giveaways > Patrick Mahomes' magic. The Chiefs aren't a Super Bowl contender right now, but they will get some much-needed relief in playing the Giants at home on Monday night. Chiefs 33, Giants 29

UPSET SPECIAL

Cowboys (-1½) at Vikings

The Cowboys have won five straight, are 6-0 against the spread and, like the Vikings, are coming off a bye. But a Vikings defense that's ranked first in sacks and second in third-down percentage gains an additional major advantage with a prime-time home game on Halloween night. A rested Dalvin Cook and a rolling Kirk Cousins will upset the top scoring team in the league. Vikings 31, Cowboys 28

Last week's Upset Special: Giants (+3) 22, Panthers 19. Actual score: Giants 25, Panthers 3. Record: 5-2.

SEASON RESULTS

Last week's record straight up/against the spread: 11-2/7-6.

Season record straight up/against the spread: 72-35/52-55.

Vikings picks straight up/against the spread: 5-1/3-3.