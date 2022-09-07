Introduction: While host Michael Rand is feeling increasingly pessimistic about the upcoming Vikings season because of the team's lack of depth, he does acknowledge that those who are more optimistic are likely placing their faith in an improved relationship between quarterback Kirk Cousins and the head coach (now Kevin O'Connell, previously Mike Zimmer). Two stories this week underscored just what a difference it will be.

7:00: Gophers women's basketball coach and legend Lindsay Whalen joined the show to talk about the upcoming season and her impending induction Saturday into the Basketball Hall of Fame. You'll hear just how nervous Whalen was to ask her favorite player — Charles Barkley — to be one of her presenters.

31:00: A low-tech "Spygate" controversy in soccer.

