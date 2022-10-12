The Wild are coming off their best season and so is almost half the lineup.

Nine players had career years and Matt Boldy turned in a splashy debut as a rookie while the Wild posted a franchise-record 53 wins, 113 points and 305 goals to surge to second in the Western Conference before sagging into another early exit.

Of those nine, everyone returned except Kevin Fiala (and his 85 points), so the Wild will find out if most of those efforts were an exception or the expectation.

That answer will reveal the Wild's potential, too, and whether they can finally make the playoffs and get past the first round.

Jonas Brodin

Record-breaking results: For the first time in his career, Brodin reached 30 points, two more than he had in 2019-20. His 126 shots were also the most he's registered.

Past performance: The Wild utilized the longtime pairing of Brodin and Matt Dumba more than any other combination on their blue line. Brodin averaged his highest ice time in seven seasons, and he experienced a significant spike in power play action; seven points with the man advantage tied his career high.

Future forecast: As one of the team's sharpest defenders, Brodin could have the most meaningful impact in his own end. He's currently back with Dumba, but the Wild have also been considering matching him up with captain Jared Spurgeon in a shutdown role against the other team's best players. Brodin also isn't on either power play unit.

Joel Eriksson Ek

Record-breaking results: After getting 19 goals in 2021, Eriksson Ek eclipsed that mark by scoring 26. His 23 assists and 49 points were also personal bests, and the center finished seventh in voting for the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward.

Past performance: During his first five seasons with the Wild, Eriksson Ek was an infrequent participant on the power play. That finally changed, and he flourished — burying almost half of his goals (12) with the man advantage. Overall, the majority of his tallies came from the hash-marks in, as Eriksson Ek continued to be a force in front of the net; he tied for the team lead in goals off deflections and tips.

Future forecast: While Eriksson Ek is coming off his first 20-goal season, his output was identical to his expected goals adjusted for shooting talent, according to Money Puck. He's back on the power play, taking up residence on the first unit, and the fact he's anchoring the team's best matchup line should keep his minutes steady.

Marcus Foligno

Record-breaking results: The 23 goals Foligno racked up are more than he had in his previous two seasons combined. Add in 19 assists for 42 points, and Foligno was far and away at his most productive in the NHL.

Past performance: In 2021, Foligno led the league in shooting percentage among players who had appeared in at least as many games as he did. Last season, the winger more than doubled his shot total, but his proficiency didn't dip much; actually, at 23.5%, his shooting percentage was tops in the league for players with at least as many goals as he had. Aside from an accurate shot, Foligno was also boosted by a promotion to the power play.

Future forecast: Not only is Foligno once again factored into the power play, but he's also staying next to Eriksson Ek. Their chemistry together, and with Jordan Greenway when he's healthy, created a familiarity that has helped the trio develop into one of the game's top defensive lines. What could be key for Foligno is striking the right chord with his physical presence; that edginess is part of his style, but he's most effective when he's not in the penalty box.

Frederick Gaudreau

Record-breaking results: Back to being a full-time NHLer after stints in the minors the past few years, Gaudreau capitalized on the change of scenery: 14 goals, 30 assists and 44 points.

Past performance: Just two of Gaudreau's goals came in the first three months of the season. The center recorded the rest after he was on a line with Boldy and Fiala, their cohesiveness making the Wild's offense even deeper. Gaudreau's contributions showed what can happen when a player lands a bigger role, but the Wild had insight before signing him; Dean Evason coached Gaudreau in the minors.

Future forecast: Fiala isn't here anymore after getting traded to Los Angeles, but Boldy is and he and Gaudreau are still on the same line. With Sam Steel now centering the line, Gaudreau has switched to left wing, and his versatility is an asset. He could also get more reps on the power play after being penciled in on the second unit.

Ryan Hartman

Record-breaking results: With 34 goals, 31 assists and 65 points, Hartman shattered his previous ceilings in all three categories.

Past performance: He didn't start the season centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, but once Hartman moved into that spot he shined. He was especially reliable at even strength, where he totaled all but one of his goals; only four players in the league had more even-strength tallies than Hartman's 33. Of his shifts, 308 started in the offensive zone compared with only 88 the previous season.

Future forecast: Hartman will resume his post on the top line alongside Kaprizov and Zuccarello. The attention from the opposition might increase after how dynamic the three have been together, but they've proven they have a nose for the net. More possession of the puck can only help, and Hartman believes he can improve in the face-off circle. He was just shy of 45% last season.

Kirill Kaprizov

Record-breaking results: How did Kaprizov follow up a strong rookie debut that culminated in the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie? He picked up 47 goals and 61 assists to become the Wild's first 100-point player and finish fifth overall in NHL scoring with 108 points.

Past performance: Welcome to a full season of Kaprizov. After a shortened 2021 campaign, the winger had no problem adjusting to a complete schedule against the entire league. Kaprizov produced at a torrid clip, boasting the second-most goals (44) and third-most points (97) in the NHL from Nov. 18 on. He converted on the power play (31 points) and confounded goaltenders with his shot; more than half his goals were wristers.

Future forecast: Don't be surprised if Kaprizov generates MVP talk. He's gotten better every season, and he elevated his game in the playoffs despite the Wild's struggles and eventual first-round loss to St. Louis. Surpassing 50 goals and getting well beyond 100 points doesn't seem impossible for him.

Jon Merrill

Record-breaking results: A free-agent pickup, Merrill turned in four goals, 16 goals and 20 points.

Past performance: Before joining the Wild, Merrill played for three teams in two years, including two in 2021. With the Wild, the defenseman had stability and responded to a career-high 69 games by chipping in at both ends of the ice. When Merrill was on the ice at even strength, the Wild scored 15 more goals than they surrendered.

Future forecast: Still on the mend from offseason arm surgery, Merrill is starting the season as an injured non-roster player. Once he's ready to return, he's likely staring at the same role — one that emphasizes his defending but doesn't shut the door on offense.

Mats Zuccarello

Record-breaking results: Year 3 with the Wild was a throwback to Zuccarello's heyday with the Rangers: The playmaker assisted on 55 goals and finished with 79 points.

Past performance: Although Zuccarello and Kaprizov clicked in Kaprizov's rookie season, their reunion was even better. Zuccarello had a hand in 24 of Kaprizov's goals. Consistency was the name of his game; the longest Zuccarello went without a point was three games, and the winger established a franchise record with six consecutive multipoint games.

Future forecast: If the preseason is any indication, Zuccarello and Kaprizov haven't missed a beat. In the Wild's final exhibition game, they combined for three goals with Evason calling their chemistry "uncanny." That connection was especially prevalent on the power play, and Zuccarello will be on the first unit. He had 28 points with the man advantage after managing just six the previous season.