7 p.m. vs. New York Rangers • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild thrived at home last season, recording a franchise-record 31 victories. In 23 of those wins, they scored four or more goals. Overall, the Wild is 15-2-4 in home openers. Last season, they went 2-0 vs. the Rangers. Still on the mend are LW Jordan Greenway and D Jon Merrill after both had offseason surgery on upper-body injuries.

Rangers update: New York already has one game on its resume, a 3-1 win vs. Tampa Bay on Tuesday. C Mika Zibanejad had a pair of goals, and G Igor Shesterkin picked up 25 saves. Most of the Rangers' core remained intact after last season's run to the Eastern Conference finals. C Vincent Trocheck headlined the offseason arrivals, signing a seven-year, $39.375 million contract. D Jacob Trouba was named captain before the season.