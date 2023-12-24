Kirill Kaprizov was named the NHL's first star of the week.

The Wild winger had four goals and three assists in four games for the week ending Sunday. He had overtime goals in victories over Boston and Montreal and leads the Wild in scoring with 31 points from 12 goals and 19 assists.

Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers, who had seven points in three games, was second star of the week. Detroit's Patrick Kane, who had eight points in four games, was third star.

The Wild are off until Wednesday, when they play host to Detroit. On Saturday, they sent defenseman Daemon Hunt and forward Jake Lucchini back to Iowa of the American Hockey League.