The Wild were finishing up four games in six nights and coming off not one but two emotional overtime wins with a much-needed break on deck.

But they still had enough gusto to hold off the Bruins 3-2 on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center and sweep Boston for the second time in three seasons.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his fourth goal of the week, Marcus Foligno notched his first game-winner and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots during his 550th win in his 998th career game to move two victories away from passing Patrick Roy for second place in NHL history.

After Foligno's redirect at 3 minutes, 10 seconds of the third period, the Bruins answered back with 6:07 to go when Morgan Geekie buried a behind-the-net feed, but time ran out before they could complete their rally.

Overall, the Wild go into the three-day holiday hiatus on a three-game win streak, 6-1 surge in their last seven and 10-3 tear through the past 13.

They're back in action on Wednesday at home vs. Detroit.

That lone loss on the Wild's recent record came at Pittsburgh on Monday, but the unsuccessful comeback didn't set the tone for the week; a 4-3 overtime thriller at Boston the next day did.

After again prevailing 4-3 in overtime on Thursday vs. Montreal, the Wild hosted the rematch with the Bruins, and neither side looked very energetic at the beginning.

In Boston's case, the Bruins were on a back-to-back after getting dominated 5-1 by Winnipeg on Friday. Still, Boston exited the first period with the lead after a one-timer on the power play (1-for-2) from David Pastrnak at 2 minutes, 37 seconds for Pastrnak's third goal vs. the Wild after scoring twice on Tuesday.

The Bruins stayed at about the same pace in the second, but the Wild didn't.

They finally shifted into a faster gear and seized control, outshooting Boston 19-6 en route to a 2-1 advantage.

Joel Erikson Ek was credited with the equalizer on the power play at 5:57, although the play was an own goal by the Bruins' Brandon Carlo since Eriksson Ek's rebound bounced into the net off Carlo. That signaled three straight games in which the power play (1-for-5) has converted after a six-game drought. Eriksson Ek's 15 goals and seven on the power play lead the team.

Then at 7:22, Kaprizov continued his best stretch of the season by skating into the slot to one-time an Alex Goligoski pass by Boston goalie Linus Ullmark, who totaled 32 saves. Eriksson Ek also picked up an assist on Kaprizov's goal for his first two-point effort in 20 games.

The last time Kaprizov racked up at least four goals in three games was Feb. 26-March 2 when he tallied five, beginning with a hat trick against Columbus. His 31 points are the most on the Wild, the seven he added this week surpassing the injured Mats Zuccarello's 28.

In the third, Foligno roofed in a redirect while crashing the net just seconds after a Wild power play expired.

Shortly before that, Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian and Fleury teamed up to preserve the Wild's one-goal cushion.

After Fleury denied a Pastrnak shot, Bogosian saved a goal by blocking a Brad Marchand attempt in the crease, Bogosian and Fleury trading appreciative stick taps in the aftermath.

Earlier in the first period, Bogosian made two slick stick plays to interrupt a pair of Boston rushes.