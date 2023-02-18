Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild picked up a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft Friday night as part of a three-team trade that sent St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the trade after his team beat Dallas at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild, which has available salary cap space, will pay 25% of O'Reilly's remaining salary this season in exchange for getting the fourth-round pick from Toronto; the Blues will pay 50% of O'Reilly's deal.

O'Reilly, who technically was traded briefly to the Wild to make the three-team agreement work, is in the final season of a seven-year, $52.5 million contract.

Josh Pillar, a winger for Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League and the Wild's fourth-round pick in 2021, goes to the Blues in the deal.

O'Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2019 when the Blues won the Stanley Cup. He also won the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward that season.

The Maple Leafs also got forward Noel Acciari from the Blues. In exchange, Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa's 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs' 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis.