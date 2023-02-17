The Wild are making another change up front, recalling Adam Beckman from the minors and playing him with Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy tonight against the Stars at Xcel Energy Center.

Beckman has 18 goals and nine assists in 43 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League. Four of those goals came in two games last week, with Beckman posting a hat trick. He also ranks fourth in the AHL in shots with 155.

This will be Beckman's seventh game this season with the Wild.

"His game has been rounded into the position if we had to play him in more of a defensive situation, then he's committed to doing that," coach Dean Evason said. "But [General Manager Bill Guerin's] philosophy, our philosophy is normally if you're going to bring somebody up, put them in the spot that we want them to play hopefully eventually in the National Hockey League. So, that's what we're doing here today."

Filip Gustavsson will start in net for the Wild after stopping 60 of the last 63 shots he's faced.

Sam Steel will be a healthy scratch, the second time that's happened this week. Same with Calen Addison.

"You have to figure out you need to play both ends of the rink," Evason said. "We've asked him to do that. It didn't come as quickly as we wanted it to come. It will. It's just another adjustment."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Frederick Gaudreau-Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers

1.71: Points per game average for Kirill Kaprizov in seven career games against the Stars.

2-1: Record for Gustavsson in three career starts vs. Dallas.

6-4: Performance by the Wild in their last 10 home games against the Stars.

11: Power play goals for Eriksson Ek.

14: Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild.

About the Stars

The Stars are 2-0-1 against the Wild this season. Since their 4-1 victory over the Wild last Wednesday, the Stars have dropped two in a row. Still, Dallas is atop the Central Division with 71 points. The Stars are 15-8-4 on the road. Goalie Jake Oettinger, who's from Lakeville, is 4-0 in five career starts vs. the Wild. "We can't get into a track meet with anybody, forget about this team," Evason said. "So, we have to defend. We have to look after our end and hopefully clog a little more diligently through the neutral zone so that they don't get those odd-man rushes."