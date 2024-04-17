Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Marc-Andre Fleury isn't done playing just yet.

The second-winningest goaltender in NHL history is putting off retirement to return to the Wild on a one-year, $2.5 million contract for his 21st season.

Fleury, 39, will be in net for the Wild's season finale Thursday vs. Seattle at Xcel Energy Center.

He joined the Wild in a trade-deadline deal with Chicago in 2022.

Sharing goalie duties with Filip Gustavsson, Fleury has compiled a 17-14-5 record this season with a .895 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average.

He became just the fourth goalie all-time to play 1,000 games before passing Patrick Roy for the second-most wins.

But this is the first time since 2007 Fleury won't be competing for the Stanley Cup, a 17-season streak with several teams that is coming to an end because of the Wild's struggles this season. Fleury won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and a Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie with Vegas.

His new deal includes a no-movement clause.

The Wild also have Gustavsson under contract for two more seasons, and prospect Jesper Wallstedt made his NHL debut in January before winning two starts during a late-season call-up.

Their hierarchy in net could still evolve, but they could also bring back a Fleury-Gustavsson tandem if they decide to let Wallstedt continue to develop in the minors.

2023-24 Wild goalie statistics

Aside from a new contract, Fleury received the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and is nominated for the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Clancy Trophy is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The Kurvers Award, named for the former Wild executive who passed away in 2021 because of cancer, honors the Wild player who exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice while making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community. Matt Dumba won the award, which is voted on by Wild players, last season.

Fleury's support benefited the American Indian Family Center in St. Paul, which included a $10,000 gift before his 1,000th game. Fleury donned a custom-made Native American themed goalie mask during warm-ups that raised over $35,000 at auction for the AIFC and the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Fleury has played in 1,024 career games (994 starts) across 20 NHL seasons with a 561-329-96 record, 2.60 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.