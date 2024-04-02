vs. Ottawa Senators, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: This game vs. Ottawa might look like the easiest remaining on the Wild's homestand because the Senators (33-36-4) are third-to-last in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't playing like it. They've won a season-high five consecutive games, a run that includes victories against Edmonton and most recently Winnipeg. Ottawa has also given up two goals or less in all but one game during their win streak. In their only other meeting of the season, the Wild (35-28-10) lost to the Senators 2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 18 in Sweden.

Watch him: Senators LW Brady Tkachuk lifted Ottawa to a 3-2 win over Winnipeg on Saturday by scoring with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the third period. That was the Ottawa captain's 33rd goal, and he's on pace to set a new career high after posting 35 last season. During the Senators' five-game surge, Tkachuk has picked up eight points.

NHL standings

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (groin) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). F Ryan Hartman is serving a three-game suspension. Senators D Thomas Chabot (lower body), C Rourke Chartier (upper body), C Matthew Highmore (upper body), RW Zack MacEwen (lower body) and C Josh Norris (shoulder).

Forecast: Although the Wild didn't receive any points Saturday because of their decision to pull the goaltender in overtime against Vegas, that performance was one of their most competitive displays of late. They applied quality pressure in the offensive zone, won the special-teams battle by going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and capitalizing on a five-minute power play and were tidy in their own end before the Golden Knights scored off an odd-man rush in the third period to force overtime. If they can rediscover that style minus the breakdown that led to Vegas' tying goal, that will give the Wild the best chance to stop Ottawa's tear and earn some momentum before their homestand concludes with two Central Division games against Colorado and Winnipeg.

