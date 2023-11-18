STOCKHOLM — A change of scenery didn't snap the Wild's losing streak.

They dropped a fourth straight game on Saturday, losing 2-1 in a shootout to the Senators in front of 13,213 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm as part of the NHL Global Series, which concludes Sunday against the Maple Leafs.

Ottawa's Josh Norris had the only goal in the shootout to split a 1-1 tie initiated when Erik Brannstrom spoiled Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid 3:22 into the third period.

Gustavsson finished with 30 saves, while Anton Forsberg had 24 at the other end. Forsberg, like Gustavsson a native of Sweden, stopped Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek in the shootout.

The Wild's skid continued despite a bounce-back performance for a penalty kill (4-for-4) that gave up a franchise-record five goals in last Sunday's 8-3 romp by the Stars.

As for the Wild's power play, they went 0-for-3 and the team was also denied on a penalty shot for Marcus Johansson after the Brannstrom closed his hand on the puck in the crease early in the second period.

But only minutes later, Marco Rossi tipped in a Brock Faber shot at 6:22 for his sixth goal of the season, which is tied for the second most among NHL rookies.