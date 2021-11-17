7 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild dropped its second game on home ice this season with the 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday. Overall, the team is 4-2 at Xcel Energy Center. The power play went 0-for-2 vs. San Jose and is scoreless in nine chances over the past three games. On Wednesday, the Wild activated F Matt Boldy from the injured non-roster list and assigned him to the American Hockey League; Iowa's next game is Friday. Boldy was sidelined with a broken left ankle suffered in training camp.

Stars update: Dallas is six points below the Wild in the Central Division after starting 6-6-2. The Stars have won two in a row, both by a score of 5-2. RW Joe Pavelski is on a seven-game point streak, while D Miro Heiskanen leads Dallas in points with 13. C Tyler Seguin has a team-high five goals after missing most of last season following hip surgery. Former Wild D Ryan Suter has chipped in two goals and six assists while averaging 22 minutes, 50 seconds in ice time during his debut season with the Stars after the Wild bought out his contract in the offseason.