Tyson Jost is no longer with the Wild.

The forward was claimed off waivers by Buffalo on Saturday, a chance at a fresh start for Jost, a frequently scratch by the Wild.

Acquired last season from Colorado in exchange for Nico Sturm, Jost had zero goals and three assists in 12 games while roving around the lineup.

After starting alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno and having a brief stint centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, he eventually was a healthy scratch for two games. Jost, 24, returned to action on Thursday vs. Pittsburgh after he was idle again, this time for three games in a row but went on waivers the next day.

Coach Dean Evason said the Wild had conversations with Jost about their expectations and that he's in a position where he needs to "find his game and what he has to do to have success.

"A lot of that's skating," Evason explained. "A lot of it's work and that kind of stuff. We never doubt his work ethic and how he competes. But sometimes there's a confidence factor that players try to find, and sometimes you find them in other places than in the lineup here."

Overall, Jost, a first-round draft pick by the Avalanche in 2016, had two goals and seven assists in 33 games with the Wild.

He was in the final season of a two-year, $4 million contract and after his exit, the Wild currently have around $4 million in cap space, according to capfriendly.com.

Petan debuts, Rossi scratched

Nic Petan made his Wild debut on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center after signing a two-year, two-way contract in July.

Petan was among the last cuts at training camp and was recalled from the minors on Friday.

"Just trying to make as many plays as I can and create scoring opportunities," he said.

Against Carolina, the Wild dressed only 11 forwards and went with seven defensemen.

Jordan Greenway wasn't ready to return; he's been dealing with a setback to the shoulder injury that sidelined him seven games earlier this season. The Wild also scratched rookie Marco Rossi, who has only one assist in 16 games.

"Although we've liked the way he's played the game, he just hasn't found a way to generate a lot of offensive opportunity," Evason said. "It's not a terrible thing for a young guy to watch every now and then."

Asked about Rossi potentially going to Iowa in the American Hockey League to bank some confidence, Evason said there is value to a situation like that and the Wild are "constantly talking about that."

One other notable lineup change was Sam Steel becoming the latest to center Kaprizov and Zuccarello.

"They're obviously two special players, so I just have to continue my game and what I've been doing of late," Steel said. "That's just the feedback I've been getting, not change anything, just try and complement them and make hard plays."