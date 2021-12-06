8 p.m. at Edmonton * BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild starts a four-game road trip having won six in a row, a streak that has put the team atop the Western Conference. ... The Wild began Monday second in the NHL with 89 goals, three behind Florida. ... RW Kirill Kaprizov (9-20-29) is fifth in the league in scoring; he has a league-high 18 points and is a plus-14 since Nov. 18. ... D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and C Frederick Gaudreau (COVID-19 protocols) are out.

Oilers update: LW Leon Draisaitl (21-22-43) and C Connor McDavid (16-26-42) are the NHL's leading scorers. Draisaitl was the Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP in 2019-20 and McDavid was MVP last season. ... C Devin Shore (lower body) is out. ... The Oilers have 32 points, third in the Western Conference behind the Wild and Calgary (35 each), but have lost two in a row. ... McDavid was ejected for a major boarding penalty in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.