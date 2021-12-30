The Wild's look behind the bench isn't changing.

Coach Dean Evason and his staff have received three-year contract extensions two days before the group is set to lead the Wild against the Blues in the Winter Classic at Target Field.

Evason is in his third season as head coach of the Wild after taking over in 2020 when General Manager Bill Guerin fired Bruce Boudreau. Evason had the interim tag removed later that year with a two-year deal that was set to expire after this season.

With Evason, 57, at the helm, the Wild is 62-29-7 in 98 games, with the team ranking fourth in goals (332), tied for fourth in wins and sixth in point percentage (.668) in that span. The Wild, which advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season before a first-round, seven-game loss to Vegas, also had four winning streaks of five games or more during that time.

After guiding the Wild to a 35-16-5 record last season, Evason finished second in voting for the Jack Adams Award, which recognizes the best coach in the NHL.

Assistants Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb also remain on staff with three-year deals.

Hendrickson, a former Gophers center who played four seasons with the Wild, is in his 12th year as an assistant coach. McLean, who played 18 seasons of pro hockey, is in his second season in Minnesota and Woods, who had been an assistant for three other NHL teams before joining the Wild, is in his fifth. Chabot and Jindra are in their second seasons with the Wild, and Plumb has been with the team for 11 seasons.

Two recalled from Iowa

The Wild added winger Connor Dewar and defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa of the AHL and put them on the taxi squad.

Dewar, 22, played in four games for the Wild earlier this season. A 2018 third round pick, he has six goals in 12 games in Iowa.

The 27-year-old Mermis has two goals and four assists in 18 games with Iowa. He has played in 23 NHL games with the Wild, Coyotes and Devils.

Mason Shaw, who recently skated with the Wild, is sidelined at Iowa because of COVID-19.

Defenseman Calen Addison is also on the taxi squad.

Brodin could play Saturday

Defenseman Jonas Brodin, sidelined because of COVID-19, could be eligible to play in Saturday's game after the NHL relaxed its isolation time from 10 to five days.

Guerin said Brodin is asymptomatic following Tuesday's positive test, but the general manager added he was waiting for clarification on Brodin's possible return.

In an update for his team's two major injuries, Guerin said captain Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) will be out for "a couple of weeks."