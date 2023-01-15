STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender thwarted Arizona's rally during his 27-save performance.
2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the game-winner, his second goal in as many games.
3. Lawson Crouse, Coyotes: The winger had the Coyotes' lone goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal by the Wild on the power play after a three-game, 0-for-9 drought.
1 Successful coach's challenge by Arizona to overturn what would have been Kirill Kaprizov's 100th NHL goal.
4 Points by Mats Zuccarello in three games since he returned from injury.