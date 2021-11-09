Wild at Arizona

Wednesday, 9 p.m. at Gila River Arena

TV: TNT. Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild starts a four-day, three-game road trip at Arizona, hoping to extend a six-game win streak against the Coyotes. Last season, the Wild went 7-1 against Arizona, scoring 35 goals in the eight games. G Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start; he went 2-0-0 in two starts against the Coyotes last season, with a goals-against average of 0.50 and save percentage of .982. The Wild is 4-2 on the road, with its four road victories tied for fourth-most in the NHL. The game begins the Wild's fourth set of back-to-back contests, with the trip continuing Thursday at Vegas. It is 3-0 in the openers of back-to-back sets.

Coyotes update: Arizona has had a rough return to the Central Division. It sits at the bottom of the standings with a 1-10-1 record, the worst mark in the NHL. The Coyotes began the season with 11 losses, including one in overtime, and did not earn their first victory until beating Seattle 5-4 last Saturday. With just 19 goals in 12 games, the Coyotes are the lowest-scoring team in the league, and they are allowing a league-high 4.00 goals per game. C Alex Galchenyuk (upper-body injury), G Carter Hutton (lower-body injury), LW Ryan Dzingel (upper body), D Conor Timmins (knee) and C Nick Schmaltz (upper body) are out.