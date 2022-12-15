Until last month, I had never seen an episode of "Room 222." That may not seem like a major omission.

There's a good chance you've never even heard of the urban school series that ran on ABC from 1969 to 1974. But it should be checked out by anyone who loves TV, especially if you write about it for a living.

It was created by James L. Brooks, who would go on to play a major role in launching "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Taxi" and "The Simpsons." It was the second series in TV history to feature a Black lead actor. "Room 222" won an Emmy for Outstanding New Series in 1970. And it was one of the first sitcoms that blended laughs with drama, setting the stage for "M*A*S*H," "Black-ish" and "Abbott Elementary," the latest school-set sitcom that earned five Golden Globe nods earlier this week, making it the most nominated TV show.

The recent success of "Elementary" convinced me that it was time to educate myself about "222." It wasn't easy.

Despite its initial success, none of the major streaming services offers the show; repeats are not currently running on cable. At one point, Shout Factory offered the first two seasons on DVD, but those releases are now out of print with no announced plans to release the other three.

I finally found some episodes online, including the entire first season on YouTube channel Video Archives. With the exception of a few video and audio glitches, the dozen episodes I watched were in tip-top shape.

On one level, the binge watch was a great trip back in time, when good times were "groovy" and kids passed notes in class instead of texting. At one point, the students at Walt Whitman High School contemplate stripping on stage, a nod to the then hot musical "Hair."

It was also fun to spot future stars. Kurt Russell, Richard Dreyfuss and Aretha Franklin would all make guest appearances.

But the most remarkable thing about the stories is how little has changed in the past 50-plus years.

One early episode consists almost entirely of the teachers union debating whether or not to go on strike. Later, the staff must deal with a flu outbreak that threatens to shut down classes, a situation that eerily mirrors our battle with COVID.

Body image is an ongoing issue. In one episode, a class clown breaks down, revealing that he mostly cracks jokes so folks will overlook his obesity. Other students lead protests to shine a spotlight on environmentalism, pollution and the need for a day care center. A promising football player gets so seduced by a recruiter that he overlooks the college's poor academic record.

Oh, and the entire school is trying to snag tickets to a Rolling Stones show.

Almost everyone with a crisis eventually turns to Pete Dixon (Lloyd Haynes), the unflappable, stylish teacher. He's a little too saintly to believe, but it's somewhat remarkable to see such a strong Black character leading the charge as early as the late 1960s.

Not everyone fares as well. Karen Valentine earned rave reviews at the time for her portrayal of a naive student teacher; now her ignorance is just annoying. Women in general don't get much respect. At one point, a female guidance counselor snaps at the principal, then worries that he might interpret the temper tantrum as a sign that she is pregnant.

Viewers also have to deal with an annoying soundtrack. If this music was playing in an elevator, you'd take the stairs.

Still, there's much more to like than despise. It's a class act.