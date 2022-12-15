'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'

Those who have jumped on the I-hate-James-Corden bandwagon will be relieved that the host is nowhere to be found in this batch of new episodes, based on the most popular segment from his late-night series. Instead, you get Sandra Oh geeking out over Duran Duran and Nikki Glaser harmonizing with members of Wilco. The singalongs hit some road bumps when the passengers aren't rock stars. Hillary Clinton admits that she has a terrible singing voice — and proves it — but her trip is saved when she and Chelsea pick up next-door neighbor Vanessa Williams. Apple TV Plus

NEAL JUSTIN

'Beauty and the Beast': A 30th Celebration'

The Ordway isn't the only place taking advantage of our love for this classic. After catching the live musical in St. Paul, (running through Dec. 31), check out this tribute to the animated film. Martin Short, Rita Moreno and Shania Twain are among the superfans singing the movie's timeless numbers. H.E.R. is taking on the role of Belle, with Josh Groban stepping in as the Beast. 7 p.m. Thursday, KSTP, Ch. 5

N.J.

'Pelosi in the House'

Alexandra Pelosi's 14th documentary for HBO is one that hits close to home. It's a love letter to her mother, Nancy, who is preparing to step down as the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives. Some may be turned off by the fact that the footage focuses more on personality than politics but everyone should get a kick out of watching the House speaker dance to "Kodachrome" with her grandkids. HBO Max

N.J.

'When Christmas Was Young'

Sheryl Crow's title track for this holiday movie won't earn her a much-deserved induction into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame, but it's a nice addition to this blatant attempt to duplicate the Hallmark formula. Tyler Hilton plays an egotistical talent agent who finds the true meaning of Christmas spirit — and a reason to loiter under the mistletoe — in a small Tennessee town. It's best viewed with lots of hot cocoa and a minimal amount of snark. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

N.J.

'The Wheel'

This game show, already a huge hit in the United Kingdom, puts a clever spin on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" by recruiting celebrities to sit in a rotating circle around the contestant. If they're not too dizzy (or ditzy), they give advice. The breaks between questions are too long but host Michael McIntyre does his best to fill the gaps by dashing around like a madman. NBC is betting big on the export, dishing out episodes every weekday night for the next two weeks. 9 p.m. Mon.-Fri. KARE, Ch 11

N.J.

'Emancipation'

If it weren't for his conduct at this year's Oscars, Will Smith would be an awards front-runner this year for his subtly moving work as an enslaved man, sent to a concentration camp around the time of the Emancipation Proclamation, who evades multiple pursuers as he attempts to get back to his family. Antoine Fuqua's movie is a mishmash of horror, action, romance and torture porn but the supporting performances are stellar. Apple TV Plus

CHRIS HEWITT

'Dance Monsters'

This new series features hoofers strutting their stuff as CGI creatures, including a mummy and a yeti. It may be the most insipid competition series since "The Masked Singer" — and that show became a monster hit. Netflix

N.J.

'Pinocchio'

Did we need another version of this tale, which is both long in the tooth and long in the nose? Perhaps not, especially since the Tom Hanks one is only a couple of months old. But the stop-motion animation in Guillermo del Toro's version is stunningly detailed, particularly in its creation of the Italian village where woodcarver Geppetto works and mourns the loss of his real child so deeply that he creates a puppet replacement. Full of pain and longing, it's a darker take than you may expect. Netflix

C.H.

'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'

The old-fashioned charm of the original family comedy that starred Ben Stiller has been lost, along with Stiller. But this animated reboot, featuring a high school student who's tasked with overseeing the museum at night as well as saving the world from ancient villains, is amusing in an anarchic, "Ren and Stimpy" way and it's much more inclusive than the live action "Night" movies. Disney Plus

C.H.