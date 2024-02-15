Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand sees the Wild's four-game post-break winning streak and wonders if they can get this sort of goaltending on a more consistent basis. Their goalie play has been a weak link so far this season, but if it's better down the stretch the playoffs could be in sight. Plus a look at a big day coming for the Wolves on ESPN next week.

9:00: Rand welcomes Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins for some interesting talk about the Vikings and Gophers football teams. It's a big offseason for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. It could be a big 2024 for head coach Kevin O'Connell. And they get into the P.J. Fleck-to-UCLA rumors and whether O'Connell or Fleck could feel the heat in 2024 if they don't have good seasons.

35:00: Mike Zimmer is introduced in Dallas and sounds happy.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports