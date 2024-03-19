Peter Cottontail is on deck and it's time to get those Easter plans all lined up. If you're anything like us, it's nice to have more than one hand planning the holiday family feast. We've rounded up the very best in brunch buffets, sumptuous spreads, hefty boxes filled with pastries, egg bakes and more than a couple of carrot cake options.

Whether you're planning to just pick up a couple of special chocolates to tuck into Easter baskets, looking for a sweet treat to nibble on during the egg hunt or hoping to gather the whole family around a special meal, we have an option that's sure to fit your need.

6 Smith

Maybe this year it'll be nice enough to poke your head out on this lakeside restaurant's rooftop patio. Downstairs will have a buffet from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring house-smoked salmon, peel-and-eat shrimp, garden salad, fruit, eggs Benedict, a prime-rib carving station, desserts and more. Cost is $67.95 for adults, $32.95 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Reservations recommended. 294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 6smith.com

Benedict's Morning Heroes

Wayzata's upscale diner specializes in breakfast and brunch favorites, including eight kinds of eggs Benedict, seven varieties of pancakes, and even a pancake flight. Just for Easter weekend, reservations are available. 845 E. Lake St., Wayzata, benedicts.com

The Burrow

Both the Oakdale and Victoria locations are serving up Easter brunch, with the added bonus of working off some of those jelly-bean calories with ax-throwing, mini-golf, pickleball and more (activities vary by location). Prepare for a waffle station, made-to-order omelets, cinnamon French toast, ham and brisket carving stations, smoked salmon, breakfast meats, chicken wings and more. Cost is $28.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids under 12, free for kids under 5. Walk-ins only. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Oakdale, 7053 N. 10th St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Victoria, 7999 Victoria Drive; theburrowmn.com

Butcher & the Boar

It's a brunch buffet at the Butcher & the Boar, featuring an omelet station, house-smoked ham, cheddar biscuits, eggs Benedict, French toast bread pudding, chorizo and eggs, smoked beef hash, cheesy grits and so much more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $55 per person, $20 for kids 12 and under. Want to add bottomless mimosas? Done for $17 per person. Reservations recommended. 901 N. 3rd St., Mpls.. butcherandtheboarmpls.com/easter-brunch

Café and Bar Lurcat

This pretty restaurant on Loring Park offers family-style brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with assorted muffins and caramel rolls; the signature apple, cheese, chive salad; French toast; soft scrambled eggs and bacon; breakfast potatoes; roast meats and special desserts; $50 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under. Find reservations through Open Table. 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., lurcatminneapolis.com

The Clover

Build a hefty plate or three at this all-you-can-eat buffet centered around a turkey and ham carving station. The supporting cast includes pastries, fresh fruit, shrimp cocktail, salads, scrambled eggs, eggs Benedict, breakfast meats, French toast, cheesy hashbrowns, spaghetti and meatballs, baked cod, assorted desserts and much more. Plus, kids will either be delighted or spooked by a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults $34.99, kids $12.99. For reservations, call 651-448-2220. 14845 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, theclovermn.com

Creekside Supper Club

Supper clubs know how to make brunch an occasion and Creekside is no exception. There are still plenty of reservations for this south Minneapolis spot for an a la carte brunch that includes Denver omelets, coffee cake and bottomless mimosas. Make a reservation through Tock. 4820 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., creeksidemn.com

Fhima's Minneapolis

The restaurant inside this historic space in downtown Minneapolis is holding a special menu from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring croissants, assorted desserts, eggs your way, chermoula prime rib station, za'atar-spiced crispy potatoes, merguez sausage, Moroccan-style hummus with m'smen shakshuka frittata, challah French toast, smoked salmon and desserts plus a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar with NA beverages, too. Cost is $55 for adults, $24 for kids. Reservations are available on Tock. 40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

FireLake Grill House

It's brunch on your time at this restaurant inside Radisson Blu Mall of America, which is serving up traditional Easter fare from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. The menu includes a traditional dinner with pork loin, potatoes au gratin, grilled baby carrots ($30); FireLake strata, with spinach, roasted cherry tomato, broccolini and served with ash roasted sweet potato ($16); garden salad with red and green baby romaine, tricolor carrot, zucchini, cherry tomato, roasted garlic vinaigrette (starting at $10). Plus fun sides like a deviled egg sampler, homemade carrot cake and more. Reservations recommended. 2100 Killebrew Drive, Bloomington, firelakerestaurant.com

Keller Grille

Located at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, the Keller Grille has a family-style Easter brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get salads, baked treats, roasted tomato and goat cheese frittata, hashbrown casserole, center-cut bacon, sausage, ham, sweet potato soufflé and more. Drinks, too. Cost: $35 per person, kids 5 and under free. Call for reservations. 2168 Maplewood Drive, Maplewood, 651-766-4176, kellergrille.com

The Lexington

This historic restaurant on St. Paul's Grand Avenue knows how to make brunch a proper fancy occasion — and a location where you probably can still hear church bells from nearby Summit Avenue when you walk in. Brunch offers a selection of Benedicts and three-egg omelets a la carte. There's also French toast with sweetened ricotta or waffles with honey butter. Prices are $24-$27 per entrée. Plus, we hear the big bunny will make an appearance. Make reservations through Open Table. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, thelexmn.com

Lucky's 13 Pubs

For a boozier brunch option, all locations have all-you-can eat buffets with an impressive Bloody lineup, including four different flavors

— traditional, bacon, jalapeño and horseradish — or a Bloody Mary flight with a mini-version of each. Brunch buffet includes ham, roast beef and turkey carving station, pastries, fresh fruit, meat and cheese, salads, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, French toast, veggies and dip, shrimp cocktail, walleye, mashed potatoes, eggs Benedict, cheesy hashbrowns, chicken, teriyaki green beans, biscuits and gravy, pasta salads, desserts and special kids' buffet. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with Easter Bunny visits from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (The Burnsville site will have visits with actual bunnies!) Adults $34.99, kids (12 and under) $12.99. Locations in Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville. Call for reservations. luckys13pub.com

Mara

The Four Seasons is certainly a nice setting for wearing your Easter best, and this brunch includes an impressive spread, from carving stations to eff stations. The buffet runs $95 for adults ($45 for kids) and includes an array of sweets from pastry chef Eddy Dhenin with dishes like Danishes, cakes, pies, and mini desserts. There's also a champagne cart and a Bloody Mary option. If the all-in price is a bit much for you, items are also available a la carte. Make reservations through Tock. 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com

Nicollet Island Inn

Always a lovely setting for brunch just outside of downtown Minneapolis, the Nicollet Island Inn still has reservations available on Easter Sunday. The brunch menu includes a la carte selections like lobster Benedict, tres leches French toast, corned beef hash and more. Make reservations through Open Table. 95 Merriam St., Mpls., nicolletislandinn.com

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

Join this Edina restaurant for a combination Easter and Holi celebration on March 23-24 that will be fun for the whole family. Henna artists will be on site for a wearable takeout home art. The menu sounds just as much fun, with roasted pineapple lassi, masala cardamom chai, cucumber chutney tea sandwiches, puff pastries, chicken nuggets, vegetable lasagna, make-your-own French fry station and so much more. Cost is $39 for adults, $19 for kids, with the option to add on experiences and food. Reservations are still available through Resy. 3812 W. 50th St., Mpls., raagindiancuisine.com

The St. Paul Grill

Brunch not your ideal meal? This classic restaurant serves Easter dinner from 4-8 p.m. In addition to the regular menu, you'll find ahi tuna tartare ($22.95), spring pea soup and entrees like halibut, scallops, lamb shanks, and beef tenderloin ($49-$55). Reservations recommended. 350 Market Street, St. Paul, stpaulgrill.com

The St. Paul Hotel

Special Easter features have been added to the breakfast a la carte menu at the hotel's Drake restaurant, too, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll find grilled shrimp, quiche Lorraine, Florentine Benedict, blueberry tart and more ($9.95-$16.95). Reservations recommended. 350 Market St., St. Paul, saintpaulhotel.com.

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., this South St. Paul restaurant will add special Easter dinners to its menu, including: traditional eggs Benedict ($15.95), cinnamon roll French toast ($16.95), honey-glazed ham ($23.95), and prime rib ($38.95). Reservations recommended. 456 Concord Exchange S., South St. Paul, stockyardstc.com

Tattersall Distilling River Falls

Get Easter breakfast and brunch at the craft distillery's Wisconsin outpost from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — mini frittatas, cinnamon French toast, potatoes, shrimp cocktail, salads, salmon, vegetables, pasta stations, ham and roasted leg of lamb carving stations and more. Cost is $39.50 for adults, $18 for kids under 16 (kids under 4 are free). Find more info and reserve your spot at tattersalldistilling.com/river-falls. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis.

Tria Restaurant

It's Easter brunch buffet-style from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $59.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids 3-11. Reservations required. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, triarestaurant.com

Tullibee

The restaurant inside the Hewing Hotel has Easter brunch until 2 p.m. Share a basket of hot cross buns and lingonberry muffins at the table, and then choose your own main: omelet with boursin creamed spinach, smoked whitefish and salad; quiche with caramelized kale and onions; Hewing benedict with Canadian bacon, asparagus, dill hollandaise; bison-bacon brunch burger topped with fried egg; French toast with lemon sabayon; smoked chicken and wild rice bisque; warm rye grains with cauliflower and roasted squash. Sides of bacon, chicken breakfast sausage, potatoes and salad are at the table, too. (Kids have a choice of pancakes, scrambled eggs and toast, or French toast.) Cost is $60 per person; reserve your spot here. 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com/tullibee





TAKEOUT

Bakehouse

Honey & Rye's Bakehouse has sweets covered with carrot cake (or cupcakes) with brown buttercream cheese frosting, Lemon Buttermilk Pie and the signature Chocolate Coconut Cream pie ($35 each). Order by 2 p.m. March 24 for pickup on March 30 between 8 a.m. and noon. Order at gatheringsbybakehouse.square.site. If you want a little help with quiche ($40) or pastries, they're available, too. 4615 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, bakehousemn.com.

Colossal Cafe

Colossal Cafe has all the brunch goods covered with take-and-bake brunch at both St. Paul locations. Choose from honey-glazed Fischer Farms ham, smoked salmon, biscuits and jam, baked bread, almond monkey bread, burnt sugar chai and more on the a la carte menu. Order via Tock and schedule a pickup. 1340 Grand Av.; 2315 Como Av., St. Paul; colossalcafe.com

Cooks | Bellecour

Let the culinary team at Cooks I Bellecour handle all the details with brunch takeout or a special pastry selection. Brunch ($89) includes a whole classic deep-dish spinach and cheese quiche, bright salade verte with maple mustard vinaigrette, a selection of pastries and freshly squeezed orange juice for four to six guests. Or, if you're looking to pass it all off as your own, get an egg bake inside a keepsake Emile Henry baking dish ($75, serves six). There's also soufflé carrot cake ($7.50 slice, $45 whole) and lemon kougin amann ($7.50). Order through Tock for pickup March 29-31. 877 W. Grand Av., St. Paul.; 210 N. 1st St., Mpls; 3934 Market St., Edina; cooksbellecour.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

The main menu at the Eagan restaurant includes herb-roasted strip loin and honey-glazed ham, cheesy au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, Caesar or garden salad and dinner rolls. ($165, serves 6). But make it your own by adding on salmon, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, chicken and wild rice soup, coconut-butternut squash soup, Bloody Mary kits, Key lime pie, macarons, caramel-pecan or cinnamon rolls and more. Order by noon on March 29; pickup hot on March 31. 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, masonjar.kitchen/easter

Paris Dining Club

Chef Jamie Malone has been creating extraordinary meals at home since the pandemic. Her Easter box has everything needed to create a restaurant-quality brunch at home. Boiled potatoes, poached shrimp, crudité, quail eggs and baguette come with a garlicky aioli, eggs en cocotte and a strawberry tart for dessert. Price is $55 per person for nonmembers; pickup on March 29. Order through the website, parisdiningclub.com/all/p/easter-brunch-24

Pâtisserie 46 and Rose Street Pâtisserie

Pâtisserie 46 and Rose Street Pâtisserie have a lot of fun with chocolate and treats around Easter. There are little fried eggs made of white chocolate, speckled robin's egg-colored confections and the prettiest carrot cake this side of a Beatrix Potter illustration. There's all the Easter treats, from brunch pastries to basket fillers, or make it a meal with rolls, quiches and salads. Check out Tock for more details and to order. 4552 Grand Ave S., Mpls.; 171 Snelling Av., St. Paul; patisserie46.com

Travail

Bring the abundant good times from Robbinsdale's Travail home with their take-and-bake Easter kit. All the fixings are carefully packed up with instructions to heat up at home: glazed ham and gratin potatoes, dijon-glazed salmon, fried potato julienne, and asparagus with a smoked lemon butter hollandaise. Boxes start at $180 and serve four to six people. 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, travailkitchen.com/travail-events

Wise Acre Eatery

This truly farm-to-table restaurant has a whole spread of Easter meal items that can be ordered all together ($118) or a la carte. Glazed ham, breakfast strata, hot cross buns, potato and carrot gratin, a pickle plate and a Vikings & Goddesses pie (available gluten-free.) Order by 8 p.m. March 27 for pickup March 30 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 5401 Nicollet Av., Mpls., wiseacreeatery.com/easter