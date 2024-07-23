"After 2020, we knew immediately we would rebuild Du Nord's cocktail room," said Shanelle Montana, who founded the distillery with her husband, Chris.

Du Nord's cocktail room closed in early 2020 as part of the COVID-mandated shutdowns. Rather than pivot into a different business, the Montanas immediately jumped into the nonprofit sector, helping neighbors and switching from spirits to sanitizer. Then came George Floyd. The fiery visions playing out on television screens during the uprising in the wake of Floyd's murder were disarming. Du Nord's cocktail room and product warehouse were damaged in the fires that left their mark on the area.

Looking around the intersection of East Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, the right set of eyes could see the opportunities to step into the area's next era. And that's exactly what the Montanas intend to do — with the help of other local entrepreneurs.

"I remember date nights at Town Talk Diner. That beautiful, historic room," she said. "We always knew we would return, but we just needed to take a moment."

After the pandemic and the uprising, the owners of the small family business headed down the Mississippi River to New Orleans.

"The city just gave us the most amazing bear hug — the food, the hospitality and the people," she said. There, they took the time to heal. "It wasn't instant. It took time. But eventually, a plan coalesced. It wasn't just to be a business, but a catalyst."

That opportunity came with the restoration of the Coliseum Building on East Lake Street, where not only will Du Nord's Cocktail Room return, but also a new restaurant with a New Orleans menu and chef at the helm. Lagniappe (pronounced LAN-YAP) and the cocktail room are currently on track to open this fall.

In the kitchen will be Brad McGehee, who befriended the Montanas during their time in NOLA, inviting them over for backyard boils. The menu will be New Orleans, but not the typical recreation of the Crescent City (no po'boys). This will be seasonal cooking with locally raised ingredients.

Chris Montana is excited to stock the newly built bar with more than just their distillery's spirits. Throughout his years of expertise and as a champion for small, craft distilleries, he's gathered a lot of favorite products from other small makers.

"With the original Du Nord cocktail room, we were tenants," said Shanelle Montana. As a small family-owned business, that meant a certain amount of their fate was in the hands of someone else. Then came the opportunity to own their own space, along with Redesign Inc., a nonprofit community developer dedicated to rebuilding the community in the area as well as the buildings.

"It's personal," said Montana.

Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room, 2700 E. Lake St., Mpls. Follow the progress on Instagram at @lagniapperestaurant and @dunordcocktailroom.