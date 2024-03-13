Maybe you're a math whiz and can recite the digits of pi for hours on end. Or maybe you don't even know what comes after the four in 3.14. In either case, March 14 is upon us, which means businesses across Minnesota and the nation are offering deals to honor what's come to be known as Pi Day.

Naturally, plenty of places serve pie on Pi Day. You can find a handy list here. And even if traditional pie isn't your favorite, there are places offering discounts on other pie-adjacent foods.

Kicking off the list of discounted treats is Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park, where customers can choose from seven flavors of cheesecake slices for $3.14 each all day. The bakery will have live music and food trucks onsite as part of the festivities. Customers can bring chairs to sit and relax while enjoying their cheesecake and music.

Need to get some grocery shopping done? Customers can stop into Lunds & Byerlys and save $3.14 on whole fruit and cream pies and $1.57 on half pies.

Maybe you don't have the time to stop for groceries and just want something quick to go. Members of Burger King's royal perks loyalty program can stop in and get a free Hershey's Sundae Pie with a purchase of $3.14 or more all day.

There are other circular-shaped delicacies offered at a discounted price.

Blaze Pizza is offering 11-inch pizzas for $3.14. Pizza Hut is offering free large, one-topping pizzas with a purchase of any menu-priced large pizza through March 14. Customers can claim the offer by clicking on the deal on Pizza Hut's homepage or entering the code "FREEPIZZA" when checking out in the cart.

And 7-Eleven and Speedway are offering their loyalty members a free large pizza for $3.14 when using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.