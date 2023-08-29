The North Shore has been given a big boost from the Travel + Leisure, which has named Grand Marais America's Best Small Lake Town.

In the global travel magazine's first ranking of small towns, Grand Marais was cited for its charming lake-town feel in the summer, colorful foliage in the fall and Northern Lights in the winter.

The town (pop. 1,340) on the shores of Lake Superior and two hours north of Duluth, was praised for being an entry point to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as well as its selection of places to eat, shop, play and stay.

The magazine highlights World's Best Donuts, strolling along the waterfront, the Grand Marais Lighthouse and Artist's Point, making sure to take a break to partake in the favorite pastime of "skipping rocks into the harbor." A vibrant arts community also pushed its best small-town ranking over the edge.

"Set along the forested edges of Lake Superior, up the state's North Shore, this is also Minnesota's artsiest town," the article reads.

Grand Marais Mayor Tracy Benson, said the acknowledgment put a smile on her face.

"There are lots of beautiful places in the world, but what keeps visitors returning is our welcoming nature," she said in an email. "Ask any long-term county business owner, and they will tell you their customers become friends and 'family' over the years. Our community is more than happy to share the 'Tip of the Arrowhead and thrilled to be recognized for what we have to offer."