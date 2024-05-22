Sometime between Anthony Edwards' postgame interview on Sunday night and his now-immortalized catchphrase going viral Monday, Brian Casey came up with the musical idea that he said "just had to be done."

An adjunct music professor at the University of St. Thomas who has also composed for TV and films, Casey teamed up with well-known Minneapolis hip-hop producer Lazerbeak on a one-minute spoof of the early 2000s hip-hop classic "Shake Ya Ass" by Mystikal — one that renames the song "Bring Ya Ass."

The new track was made in one day Tuesday and posted to Soundcloud on Wednesday morning. Word is the Timberwolves' production team has already asked for a copy of it to possibly play at Wednesday night's opening game in the Western Conference finals series against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center in Minneapolis.

"We basically did what 'Weird Al' [Yankovic] does and rewrote the words of the song to our liking," Casey said Wednesday between studio work with students on the St. Thomas campus.

Here's the core of those rewritten lyrics, which Casey delivers under the cheekily chosen MC name Professor C:

"I thought I told you fools before: Don't mess with the T'wolves D / It ain't no fun to be the other team just trying to get an inbound pass / If you feel you got a chance in Minnesota, bring ya..."

Casey called the track a "parody," but he said the message is sincere: "Lazerbeak and I first bonded over our love for the Timberwolves," he said. "We did this out of love."

They did not do it for money, Casey added — and, in fact, they probably cannot make any money off it without running into copyright issues for remaking the Mystikal track. He initially discussed bringing in "a real rapper" and fleshing out the song further with Lazerbeak (Aaron Mader), who has produced albums by Dessa and Lizzo. However, Casey said, "We figured time was of the essence."

For those who don't know or remember the Mystikal song at the heart of all this — featuring a then-little-known Pharrell Williams — here's ya reminder.



