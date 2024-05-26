Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank, Huntington Bank, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional branches and in-store branches will be closed. Call for hours.

Grocery stores and malls: Many major supermarkets and mall stores will be open.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday schedules, as will Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will operate on a weekend schedule. Metro Mobility is active. The North Star will be operating for the Twins game only.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.