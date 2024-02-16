'James Brown: Say It Loud'

It's easy to follow in the footsteps of the 2014 movie "Get On Up" and focus on the Godfather of Soul's darker side. The four-part "Say It Loud" docuseries doesn't ignore the late legend's abuse of women and jail sentences, but it dedicates more time to Brown's support of Black businesses and the civil rights movement. And then there's the music. Director Deborah Riley Draper recruits big stars like Mick Jagger and Bootsy Collins to help her make the case that Brown contributed just as much to popular culture as Elvis Presley or the Beatles did. But her biggest selling point is the concert footage. Those dynamic moments onstage will make you feel good. 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, A&E

'Crime Nation'

The CW enters the true-crime business with this fairly standard series that favors big cases in small towns. If there's anything that distinguishes "Nation" from its competitors, it's the look at armchair detectives weighing in through social media and podcasts. In the first episodes, which involves the murder of two girls in Indiana, their participation is less than helpful. 7 p.m. Tuesday, The CW

'Fly With Me'

The Replacements famously dissed flight attendants by labeling them as nothing but waitresses in the sky. Turns out they were being gentle. This stellar installment of "American Experience" shows that the profession has had to deal with more daunting challenges than a Minneapolis punk band. There are lots of unsung heroes, most notably the aptly named "Dusty" Roads, who comes across like the Billie Jean King of the skies. 8 p.m. Tuesday, PBS

'The Vince Staples Show'

Fans of "Atlanta" are advised to skip Donald Glover's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and get hooked on Staples' wonderfully weird new sitcom, which owes as much to "The Twilight Zone" as it does to "Black-ish." The rapper finds himself negotiating with bank robbers, getting assaulted by amusement park mascots and shooting it out with a high school nemesis, all the while making sly points about race in America. Netflix

'The New Look'

The main characters in this ambitious new drama are designers Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche). But the first few episodes are less about fashion and more about how the two competitors maneuvered their way through World War II in occupied Paris. Those primarily interested in their contributions to clothes will have to stick around. Apple TV+

