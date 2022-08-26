Favorite room: Grain bin gazebo.

Created by: Amy and Phil Englin, Elko New Market.

The back story: When researching gazebos, Amy spotted some made out of grain bins that had just the look she wanted for their wooded lot. So the search was on for the round steel structures to repurpose into an outdoor hangout space.

"There didn't seem to be a lot at the time. I started checking Facebook Marketplace and stopping by old farms asking if they had grain bins they weren't using anymore," Amy said. "I was looking for something that had good patina on it, a good amount of rust. I didn't want something that looked like new steel metal."

After word got out that they were looking for such a structure, they scored one through a neighbor who found it on a farm in Arlington, Minn.

How it was created: The couple put in fill to level the spot where they planned to build. Phil, who had worked construction, prepared, poured and stamped the concrete base. With a friend, he built the wooden frame with support beams and bolted it into the foundation.

The grain bin was then pieced back together and installed, requiring a crane to place the top part. Finally, they installed custom screen netting to keep mosquitos at bay.

After chipping away at the project for three to four weeks, the conversion was complete.

Finishing touches: Amy found an old wash tub and oil can at Trader's Market flea market in Elko that they repurposed by welding it and installing a pump. Today, it serves as a fountain with floating plants.

She also shopped Costco for glider love seats and chairs as well as a propane fire pit table. A rug and Edison string lights completed the interior.

"Now my latest project is landscaping around it. I'm going to put in a nice perennial garden," Amy said. "Just today I bought an antique bicycle from the 1940s as an ornamental piece for the garden. And I'm hoping to find a windmill to put up, as well. It's kind of bringing the farm life back to it."

Budget: Construction came to $4,000, with the concrete and mosquito netting costing the most at $1,200 each. The decor — from the furniture to antique pieces — rang in at about $2,500.

"The grain bin itself was $400, which was a steal," Amy said.

The new favorite room: Now, the grain-bin-turned-gazebo is where the couple and their kids, Elsie, 10, Andrew, 8, and Caleb, 6, spend lots of time.

"It's on the edge of the woods that has a brook and you can hear the water. … It's also right by our chicken coop so we can sit and watch the chickens hang out," Amy said. "I frequently go out in the mornings and watch the sun rise from it and have some devotional and quiet time."

The spacious 18-foot wide gazebo that can seat 10 people has also become a place where the family entertains. And they're glad they splurged on the custom mosquito netting that seals the gazebo perfectly to give them extended outdoor time in all sorts of weather.

"It blocks 70% of the wind so we can sit out there on the chillier nights," Amy said.

My Favorite Room is an occasional series showcasing improved home spaces submitted by readers. A favorite room doesn't have to be a showcase of fine design — it can be fun, whimsical or downright quirky. If you have a favorite room, we'd love to hear about it.

