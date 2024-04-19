Having an ugly house can be a good thing — if the prize is a dream renovation from a celebrity designer.

That's the incentive for homeowners who nominate their homes to be on HGTV's "Ugliest House in America." And when Season 5 rolls out on Monday, a Minnesota home will be a contender for most hideous house.

According to the network, a St. Cloud abode will be one of 15 houses featured in the lighthearted series that's all about fun and problem-solving rather than poking fun. Saddled with a home that has a nonsensical layout or outlandish decor, homeowners nominate their places because they don't know where to begin and are seeking design help from the pros.

In each episode, the host — comedian/actress Retta (NBC's "Parks and Rec" and "Good Girls") — takes viewers inside the homes of three finalists in a region (Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Northern and Northeast). Ultimately, one of the homes will be crowned the Ugliest House in America and receive a $150,000 dream renovation from HGTV's Alison Victoria unveiled in a finale episode.

Season 5 begins Monday. Minnesota falls under the Northern region and, according to hgtv.com, that episode is slated to air on May 6.

"Ugliest House in America" Season 5 debuts at 8 p.m. Monday on HGTV. The show can also be streamed on Max, available the same days and times HGTV episodes are released.