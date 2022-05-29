What's open on Memorial Day

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Also closed are all traditional branches and in-store branches of Huntington Bank, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green lines and the Metro Red Line will follow Sunday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow weekend schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar service is unavailable.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

PATRICIA GRICE