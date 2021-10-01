A suspect wanted in an alleged crime spree surrendered peacefully Friday night after an hourslong armed standoff with police in West Duluth, officials said.

The Duluth Police Department had called the unidentified suspect, who was holed up in a Central Avenue apartment building, "armed and dangerous" and said he fired shots.

About 6:30 p.m., after several hours of negotiations, police fired less lethal rounds into the apartment. The suspect surrendered about 8:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then jailed, police said. No one else was hurt.

Eric Olson owns the 10-apartment building at 601 N. Central Av. He said the suspect was in a back apartment on the second floor, owned by a friend who wasn't there at the time the suspect kicked in the door.

Olson said one of his tenants heard the man kick the door down and went out to the hallway. He had a "big bag of guns," Olson said, and told the tenant he didn't want to go to jail.

"This individual has been involved in a number of crimes including attempted armed bank robbery, car theft and a vehicle pursuit throughout the city and surrounding cities throughout Friday afternoon," department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth said in a news release before the standoff ended.

Duluth Police Department's tactical response team was assisted by Hermantown police, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Superior police and Minnesota State Patrol.

Staff writer Jana Hollingsworth contributed to this report.

