CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

4 • Royal Bonus (Roman) 3.80 2.60 2.40

5 • Bebop Baby (Murray) 9.40 6.80

3 • Atlantic Princess (Wade) 6.60

Time: 1:11.62. Exacta: 4-5, $13.00. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $42.50. Superfecta: 4-5-3-2, $17.44.

2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

7 • Rejection Hurts (Roman) 4.20 3.00 2.40

4 • Ramblingamblinman (Bridgmohan) 4.60 4.00

1 • Found Jordan (Ulloa) 7.00

Time: 1:36.37. Exacta: 7-4, $10.40. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $35.05. Superfecta: 7-4-1-2, $17.32. Daily Double: 4-7, $4.00.

3 4½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

5 • On Speed Dial (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.80 2.20

6 • Northern Angel (Wade) 4.00 2.80

4 • Sassy Mama (Gallardo) 3.20

Time: 0:51.0. Exacta: 5-6, $5.60. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $17.40. Superfecta: 5-6-4-3, $10.24. Daily Double: 7-5, $6.10.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,130.

5 • Lock It Down (Roman) 3.60 2.10 2.10

3 • Badger Kitten (Berrios-Lopez) 2.40 2.10

2 • Hurricain Hunter (Lopez) 2.10

Time: 1:35.16. Exacta: 5-3, $2.90. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $2.10. Pick 4: 4-7-5-5, $20.35. Daily Double: 5-5, $4.30.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Hi Ho Cheerio (Lopez) 3.80 2.60 2.10

3 • Dillon Rocks (Roman) 6.20 3.20

6 • Cannonball Comin (Berrios-Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:11.23. Exacta: 1-3, $8.50. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $8.30. Superfecta: 1-3-6-2, $4.18. Pick 3: 5-5-1, $10.70. Daily Double: 5-1, $3.20.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,925.

3 • Jewel Azul (Berrios-Lopez) 5.80 2.80 2.40

4 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 3.00 2.60

2 • Tantima (Quinonez) 4.40

Time: 1:30.82. Exacta: 3-4, $6.10. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $11.50. Superfecta: 3-4-2-8, $10.33. Daily Double: 1-3, $5.30.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $32,400.

5 • Saint Sarena (Roman) 14.00 4.60 3.20

6 • Sailing Along (Lopez) 2.40 2.20

1 • Unbridled Twister (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:11.39. Exacta: 5-6, $17.80. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $23.70. Superfecta: 5-6-1-7, $37.41. Pick 3: 1-3-5, $45.80. Pick 4: 5-1-3-5, $40.70. Pick 5: 5-5-1-3-5, $161.95. Daily Double: 3-5, $28.90.

8 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge Stakes. 400 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $37,026.

1 • Jess Special Folly V (Fonseca-Soto) 5.40 3.60 2.40

2 • Five Bar Fantasy (Goodwin) 16.80 6.20

4 • Eye Live for Candy (Botello) 2.80

Time: 0:19.67. Exacta: 1-2, $28.20. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $43.00. Superfecta: 1-2-4-5, $26.66. Daily Double: 5-1, $17.20.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $70,231.

5 • Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez) 49.20 17.20 9.20

3 • Relentlessly Corona (Torres) 24.20 13.20

8 • Relentlessly Minnie (Smith) 5.60

Time: 0:17.95. Exacta: 5-3, $476.60. Trifecta: 5-3-8, $3,012.80. Superfecta: 5-3-8-4, $3,591.62. Pick 3: 5-1-5, $1,189.60. Pick 4: 3-5-1-5, $769.75. Pick 5: 1-3-5-1-5, $2,562.40. Daily Double: 1-5, $104.30.

Total handle: $731,935. Live handle: $87,856.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 82-207 (.396). Lock of the day: 15-24 (.625).