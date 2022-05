1 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,300.

3 • Brexton (Wade) 34.00 7.80 4.20

1 • Just Right Mike (L. Fuentes) 4.20 3.00

2 • Courageous Timmy (Quinonez) 5.20

Time: 1:05.04. Exacta: 3-1, $72.30. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $93.95. Superfecta: 3-1-2-4, $57.19.

2 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

1 • Silver Dash (I. Hernandez) 4.00 2.60 2.20

2 • Magic Revolution (Wade) 8.60 3.80

3 • Devoted to You (L. Fuentes) 2.20

Time: 1:11.45. Claimed: Silver Dash, by Karl Broberg. Exacta: 1-2, $33.30. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $35.50. Superfecta: 1-2-3-5, $38.77. Daily double: 3-1, $59.30.

3 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

4 • Hap Hot (Quinonez) 16.80 6.00 5.20

7 • Back to Selling (L. Fuentes) 5.80 4.20

3 • Tiger Hunter (I. Hernandez) 4.80

Time: 1:03.79. Exacta: 4-7, $50.80. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $175.55. Superfecta: 4-7-3-1, $265.03. Pick 3: 3-1-4, $481.10. Daily double: 1-4, $18.90.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela) 6.60 3.20 3.00

1 • Mountain Pine (H. Hernandez) 3.80 3.20

7 • Diablo Cuerno (Harr) 5.00

Time: 1:19.47. Scratched: Xtreme V.I.P. Claimed: Bon Deux, by Tony Rengstorf. Exacta: 2-1, $11.40. Trifecta: 2-1-7, $43.60. Superfecta: 2-1-7-8, $39.45. Pick 3: 1-4-2/6, $36.50. Pick 4: 3-1-4-2/6, $1,272.55. Daily double: 4-2, $42.90.

5 Minnesota H.B.P.A. Distaff Stakes. 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

8 • Beach Flower (Chirinos) 6.00 3.60 2.10

4 • Rush Hour Traffic (R. Fuentes) 3.20 2.10

6 • Niceno (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:38.07. Scratched: Lady Hideaway; Leather and Lace; Medalla Match. Exacta: 8-4, $6.10. Trifecta: 8-4-6, $4.35. Pick 3: 4-2/6-8, $64.10. Daily double: 2-8, $11.00.

6 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

8 • Tut's Revenge (H. Hernandez) 3.20 2.20 2.10

9 • Drama Chorus (Quinonez) 4.40 3.20

3 • Bellamys Roan (I. Hernandez) 4.00

Time: 1:35.86. Scratched: Giant Payday; Buck Moon; Bizzee Channel; Sonny Smack. Exacta: 8-9, $5.10. Trifecta: 8-9-3, $14.75. Superfecta: 8-9-3-1, $4.91. Pick 3: 2/6-8-4/6/7/8/10, $12.10. Daily double: 8-8, $5.70.

7 Honor the Hero Stakes. 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

9 • Plane Talk (A. Canchari) 10.80 7.00 3.80

3 • Sir Wellington (Chirinos) 6.80 4.00

4 • Baytown Bear (Mayta) 4.60

Time: :56.49. Scratched: Greeley and Ben; Shekky Shebaz. Exacta: 9-3, $24.70. Trifecta: 9-3-4, $81.70. Superfecta: 9-3-4-7, $48.64. Pick 3: 8-4/6/7/8/10-9, $18.30. Daily double: 8-9, $13.90.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Tailorbeswift (Conning) 9.80 4.40 2.80

4 • C C the Bartender (Lopez) 3.80 2.60

7 • Sweet Honor (Garcia) 2.60

Time: 1:04.59. Exacta: 1-4, $16.00. Trifecta: 1-4-7, $19.85. Superfecta: 1-4-7-3, $19.36. Pick 3: 4/6/7/8/10-9-1, $26.35. Daily double: 9-1, $33.60.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

1 • Tonka Warrior (A. Canchari) 3.00 2.20 2.10

7 • Glassato (Bridgmohan) 11.60 4.40

2 • Incredible Bill (Quinonez) 2.10

Time: 1:11.91. Scratched: Keen Response. Exacta: 1-7, $62.80. Trifecta: 1-7-2, $115.10. Superfecta: 1-7-2-4, $43.24. Pick 3: 9-1-1/5, $23.20. Pick 4: 4/6/7/8/10-9-1-1/5, $48.50. Pick 5: 8-4/6/7/8/10-9-1-1/5, $217.00. Daily double: 1-1, $6.50.

Total handle: $1,730,324. Live handle: $63,075.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 15-35 (.429). Lock of the day: 2-3 (.667).