That rain that falls in Minnesota could end up in the Gulf of Mexico, or the Atlantic Ocean, or even far to the north in Hudson Bay. That's the result of the state's unusual topography that has us on top of a triple water divide. The creeks, streams and rivers that flow through the state all carry water away from Minnesota. None of them come from elsewhere to bring water here.

"We are the headwaters," declares a new exhibit at the Stillwater Public Library, one that shows how water choices made in Minnesota influence all of the people who live downstream from us. Even in a state that celebrates its many lakes, water isn't safe from the pressures of rising demand, aging water systems, extreme rainfalls, and newly discovered contaminants. Some 40% of our lakes and streams are polluted, the exhibit shows. Farming practices can make a big difference in water quality, green infrastructure can help cities keep their water clean, and how we use our water and whether or not we practice conservation matters.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 3; it was created by the state departments of agriculture, health, and natural resources, along with the state pollution control agency. Support also came from the Minnesota Humanities Center, the National Endowment for the Humanities, University of Minnesota Extension, the Minnesota Historical Society and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.