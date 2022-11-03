The volleyball state tournament officially gets underway next week, but fans were treated to state-tournament-level action a week early Wednesday at Osseo High School.

Two-time defending champion Wayzata, No. 3 in the final coaches association largest school rankings, defeated No. 2 Champlin Park in four sets, 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, for the Class 4A, Section 5 championship.

The teams had split a pair of regular-season matches, so both were aware that they would need to be at their best to advance. In the end, two things swung the pendulum in Wayzata's favor: a willingness to get a little dirty, and the presence of junior setter Stella Swenson, who orchestrated the offense of the Trojans (27-4) to perfection while also finding avenues to attack.

"Unfortunately, only one team goes [to the state tournament] in our section," Champlin Park coach John Yunker said. "This year we're both pretty evenly matched and we're two of the top teams in the rankings."

After the match, Wayzata coach Scott Jackson echoed Yunker's take, heaping praise on Champlin Park (24-6). "That's an incredible team to not be going to the tournament," he said. "I feel bad for them not going."

Yunker called the 6-2 Swenson the game's biggest difference-maker.

"There's not another setter who attacks like her. And she's a heck of a setter, too," he said.

Swenson wasn't just playing offense. She spent much of the match on the floor, diving to save balls and keep points alive. And she did it with her usual swagger.

"There's not a day I haven't worked on every single thing in practice," Swenson said. "I've earned the right to be confident. When I'm confident, it lets everyone else play free. It's hard to play with a timid volleyball player."

Confident, sure, but she's no diva. She's not afraid of dirty work.

"If I can help my team in any way possible, I will be that person," Swenson said.