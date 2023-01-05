Ahead of the four-part documentary series debut on Friday, Showtime posted on YouTube the premiere episode about the Minneapolis North High School football team in the wake of George Floyd's murder. It carries a rating of for mature audiences, with warnings about violence and adult language.
