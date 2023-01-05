Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Sixteen high school gymnastics teams, including such highly regarded programs as Lakeville South, Mahtomedi, Eagan and White Bear Lake, will gather Saturday at Park Center High School for the MGGOA Classic.

The meet, put on by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association, begins at 11 a.m. and divides participating teams into Division I and Division 2. Division I teams are Lakeville South, Mahtomedi, Eagan, St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park, Apple Valley/Eastview, White Bear Lake, Breck and Mounds View/Irondale. Division 2 teams are Park Center, St. Louis Park, Champlin Park, St. Paul Highland Park, Osseo, St. Paul Central, Minneapolis South/Roosevelt and North St. Paul.

Another 16 gymnastics teams will compete at the MGJA Invite, the Minnesota Gymnastics Judges Association's invitational at Farmington High School. Teams are Farmington, Rochester Century, Minneapolis Southwest, Cambridge-Isanti, Anoka, Eden Prairie, Austin, Owatonna, Rosemount, Rochester Mayo, Lakeville North, Northfield, Wayzata and Minnetonka.

Crowd at the pool

The Maroon and Gold Invitational will draw 53 boys swimming and diving teams representing 48 schools and three states to the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Teams will compete across four divisions: Tiger, Bronze, Maroon and Gold. Tiger and Bronze Divisions begin competition at 9:45 a.m., Maroon at 3 p.m., and the top division, the Gold, begins at 7 p.m. Click here for a complete lineup and other details.

New coach pending

Chaska has selected Chris Orcutt to become its new boys lacrosse coach, pending approval by the school board.

Orcutt replaces Chuck Friedbauer, following a 7-8 season by the Hawks. Orcutt previously coached at Providence Academy.

Inside the numbers

0: Number of girls hockey teams still unbeaten.

1:16: Time remaining when junior Joshua Kauppinen scored, giving Class 1A, No. 2 Hermantown a 4-3 victory over unranked Rosemount in boys hockey.

6: Shutouts by Orono girls hockey senior goaltender Celia Dahl in her past nine games. She is 9-3-2 this season with a 0.92 goals-against average and .948 save percentage for the Class 1A, No. 5 Spartans.

9: Career short-handed goals scored by Maple Grove senior forward Stella Retrum, a school record. Retrum, committed to Penn State for college, has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Class 2A, No. 5 Crimson (11-2).

9: Consecutive games in which Morris/Benson Area girls hockey junior forward Karlie Bruns has scored at least one goal. She has totaled 24 goals in that span.

14: Goals scored by Roseau boys hockey junior forward Noah Urness in the past six games, including three hat tricks.