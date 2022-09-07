Wayzata's boys' soccer team, after starting the season ranked fifth in Class 3A, found its way to the top.

The Trojans, 6-0 after defeating No. 3 Minnetonka 3-1 on Tuesday, are No. 1 in the rankings released this week by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. It's the third rankings release of the season; the Trojans had risen to second in the interim.

In Class 3A girls, watch for change. Rosemount was ranked ahead of Stillwater in this week's rankings, but Stillwater defeated Rosemount 2-0 on Tuesday at Stillwater.

SOCCER STATE RANKINGS

Boys' Class 3A

Wayzata; 2. Stillwater; 3. Minnetonka; 4. East Ridge; 5. Woodbury; 6. Eastview; 7. Edina; 8. Mounds View; 9. Maple Grove; 10. Blaine.

Boys' Class 2A

Orono; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 5. Richfield; 6. DeLaSalle; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Worthington; 9. Willmar; 10. Austin.

Boys' Class 1A

St. Paul Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Providence Academy; 4. Holy Family; 5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. St. Paul Humboldt; 8. St. Paul Washington; 9. Minnehaha Academy; 10. Rochester Lourdes.

Girls Class 3A

Rosemount; 2. Stillwater; 3. Wayzata; 4. Blaine; 5. Edina; 6. Maple Grove; 7. Andover; 8. Centennial; 9. Champlin Park; 10. White Bear Lake.

Girls' Class 2A

Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Mankato West; 6. Totino-Grace; 7. Simley; 8. Visitation Academy; 9. St. Francis; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.

Girls' Class 1A