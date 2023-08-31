Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

For moon gazing, Wednesday night was something special.

After the sun set, the full, super blue moon came up and watchers at Lake Harriet were impressed.

A yoga class was scheduled to coincide with the rise at the lake. Anglers and sailors took advantage of the lake view as well throughout the evening.

The timing of the blue moon is a phenomenon of two full moons in a month. And this full moon was also super. The full moon was closer to the Earth than at other times of the month, making the moon appear larger.

NASA says, on average, a super blue moon occurs once a decade.

Lake viewing was top of the list for Mike Shaw, an astrophotographer and author, "Watching a full super moon rise during twilight over a lake is stunning," Shaw said.