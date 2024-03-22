New rules proposed for Washington County parks — including a ban on marijuana, permission for e-bikes on bike trails and foraging permits for mushroom hunts and berry picking — will get a public hearing April 23.

The changes, along with some other more minor updates, were already reviewed and approved by the Washington County Parks and Open Space Commission. They will go before the County Board for a final vote sometime after the public hearing.

The updates reflect recent decisions by the Legislature on public spaces, along with park user and staff feedback, according to a county statement.

In addition to the cannabis ban, the new rules include permission for e-bikes to use any trail that non-motorized bikes can use, whether paved or unpaved. The e-bikes must have motors smaller than 1,000 watts, be operated in a "prudent and careful manner," and stick to the right-hand side of the trail. Segways and electric scooters would also be allowed.

A new foraging permit would allow park visitors to harvest fungi, berries, nuts, seeds or oil. The foraging must be for personal use and done only in designated areas. It will remain unlawful for any person to intentionally remove or destroy any trees, leaves, other plant, rocks, soil or minerals. The April 23 hearing will be held during the 9 a.m. County Board meeting at the County Board Room, Stillwater Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater.