"College women: Iowa at Gophers 8 pm Peacock"

As accustomed as we are becoming to paying to watch broadcasts of premium events, it may still be jarring to some people to see a line like that in the TV listings.

You will not be able to casually tune in to watch the game between the Gophers and Iowa, featuring Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark — a game that is a sellout at Williams Arena and fetching premium prices on the ticket resale market.

To watch tonight's game, you'll need to be a subscriber to Peacock, the NBC streaming service that is part of the Big Ten TV package.

You could well remember Peacock as the streaming service that had exclusive rights to the NFL playoff game between Kansas City and Miami last month, a move that set off some controversy but also resulted in a record day for sign-ups to the service, which also includes movies and TV shows.

To do that will cost you $5.99 for a basic package that's good for a month and that you can cancel whenever you want. Here's where to sign up.

Unlike some other streaming service, Peacock does not offer a free trial.

But here's a hack: If you are a college student — or know one — you can get Peacock for $1.99 per month by going here. You can listen to the game here.

And if you have enough patience to wait until after the game, you can read complete coverage here.