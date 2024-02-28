GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena

Streaming: Peacock Radio: 96.7-FM

For the fans: The Gophers announced a "maroon out," encouraging fans to wear maroon for the game, but expect lots of black and yellow. All Williams Arena doors will be open 90 minutes before tipoff, though "premium guests" can access their areas at 6 p.m. The Gophers also plan to hold a senior night ceremony on the court at 7:50 p.m.

Kent Youngblood's preview

Opening bell: Beyond the Caitlin Clark record watch, there is a lot on the line. No. 6 Iowa is tied for second in the Big Ten and still in contention for a conference title. The Hawkeyes bounced back from a loss at Indiana with a 16-point victory over Illinois. Iowa hosts Ohio State in the regular-season finale. ... The Gophers can still finish out of the league's bottom four to avoiding playing on the first day of the upcoming Big Ten tournament. The Gophers (15-12 overall, 5-11 Big Ten) are without leading scorer Mara Braun and starting center Sophie Hart. They have lost two straight and eight of their last nine. Iowa (24-4, 13-3) has won nine straight vs. Minnesota.

Watch her: Clark owns the spotlight, but the Hawkeyes have balance. In Iowa's home victory over Minnesota on Dec. 30, post Hannah Stuelke (19 points, eight rebounds) and Kate Martin (13, six) were a combined 14-for-17 from the field. ... Gophers wing Mallory Heyer is coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double at Nebraska, the 10th double-double of her 57-game career. Amaya Battle has scored in double figures in three straight games, freshman Grace Grocholski in four of the last five.

Forecast: A Gophers victory Wednesday, especially considering the team's injury situation, would be one of the biggest upsets in memory.