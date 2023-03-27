Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

You don't have to pay the Ticketmaster price of $996 to see "Hamilton."

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Hennepin Theatre Trust, which is hosting the second Minneapolis run of Lin-Manuel Miranda's juggernaut at the Orpheum Theatre, have announced a $10 digital lottery for 40 tickets to each performance.

Here's how you can snag a $10 ticket. To enter, use the official "Hamilton" app (hamiltonmusical.com/app). Winners will be notified between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email or mobile push notification. Winners have two hours to claim their tickets.

Each winner may purchase two tickets. Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call two hours prior to performance and with a valid photo ID. A person is allowed only one entry and the tickets become void if resold.

The lottery for performances from April 4-9 will close at noon Thursday. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin at 10 a.m. each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

"Hamilton" will take the stage at the Orpheum from April 4 through May 6.

Don't miss your shot.