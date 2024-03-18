Hot on the heels of their books being named in the "100 best fiction" titles of the last century, two writers have announced a "conversation" at Minneapolis Central Library.

Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner Louise Erdrich's "The Round House" was named to the Atlantic's "great American novels" list last week. The Minneapolis novelist will be in conversation with American Book Award recipient Debra Magpie Earling, whose "Perma Red" also was chosen, along with "The Great Gatsby," "Passing," "Native Son" and "The Haunting of Hill House."

Longtime friends, Erdrich and Earling — both of whom are Indigenous — will discuss "the power of reclaiming narrative," according to Milkweed Editions, which is presenting the event in partnership with Erdrich's Birchbark Books.

The writers' books will be sold before and after the free event, which is at 6:30 p.m. May 9.