Gov. Tim Walz's 24-year military career in the Minnesota National Guard is under attack by his GOP rival in the waning weeks of the governor's race.

At a recent state Capitol news conference, former state Sen. Scott Jensen stood with veterans to criticize Walz for leaving the guard in 2005, shortly before the battalion he led was deployed to Iraq. Walz has said he left the guard to run for Congress.

Jensen, who narrowly avoided the Vietnam-era draft, said the governor's departure from the guard fits a pattern and "is just one of a long line of instances … where Tim Walz failed to lead and ran from his duty."

Walz counters that his life has been devoted to public service, including the military.

"We all do what we can. I'm proud I did 24 years," Walz said. "I have an honorable record."

Candidates in Minnesota and across the country for years have faced questions about their military service. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura weathered scrutiny about his time as a Navy SEAL, military service that became a major theme in the former professional wrestler's longshot bid for governor.

This year, Republican J.R. Majewski of Ohio told voters he served as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was in grueling warzone conditions. Military documents obtained by the Associated Press indicate Majewski was not in Afghanistan but far from combat, loading planes for six months at an air base in Qatar.

Along the campaign trail, Walz does not tell dramatic accounts of his time in the National Guard. He most often frames himself as a former high school teacher and football coach from Mankato.

Joseph Eustice, a 32-year veteran of the guard who led the same battalion as Walz, said the governor fulfilled his duty.

"He was a great soldier," Eustice said. "When he chose to leave, he had every right to leave."

Eustice said claims to the contrary are ill-informed and possibly sour grapes by a soldier who was passed over for the promotion to command sergeant major that went to Walz.

That man, Thomas Behrends, was among those standing with Jensen to criticize the governor. Jensen and Behrends, a longtime critic of the governor, argue that Walz bailed on his troops when the going was about to get tough.

On the day of Jensen's news conference, Walz responded at a Medal of Honor Memorial dedication on the Capitol grounds, saying he was proud of his tenure in the guard.

"I don't know if Tom just disagrees with my politics or whatever, but my record speaks for itself and my accomplishments in uniform speak for itself, and there's many people in this crowd, too, that I served with," Walz said. "It's just unfortunate."

Asked about his service, Jensen said his draft number in early 1973 was 27. Jensen said he was planning to report for his physical after graduating from high school that May. But after a ceasefire was negotiated, the draft was discontinued. Jensen wasn't required to serve, and he enrolled at the University of Minnesota in the fall of 1973.

Walz enlisted in 1981, the day after he turned 17, military records show. The governor has said he drove with his dad, a Korean War-era veteran, to an office in his native Nebraska. As his father had done, Walz said he expected to go to college on the G.I. Bill and eventually he did. Walz re-upped in the guard multiple times, including signing on for another six-year stint in 2001.

Walz was a senior enlisted member, a master sergeant, in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks, according to military records. He lived in Mankato and served with the southern Minnesota-based First Battalion, 125th Field Artillery. The battalion was deployed to Italy in 2003 to protect against potential threats in Europe while active military forces were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Walz.

After the units returned to Minnesota in early 2004, Walz was promoted to command sergeant major. He retired the following summer to run for Congress in the First Congressional District in southeastern Minnesota, defeating GOP incumbent Rep. Gil Gutknecht.

Eustice, an Ortonville teacher who describes himself as nonpartisan, said he unequivocally supports the governor's version of events.

"I love him as a soldier; I don't care much for him as a politician," Eustice said of Walz.

Eustice said he recalled talking to Walz in 2005 when they were at Camp Ripley. He said Walz told him he was thinking about resigning the guard and running for Congress.

"The man did nothing wrong with when he chose to leave the service; he didn't break any rules," he said.

DFL Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo, another Guard veteran who served at the same time as Walz but didn't know him, called Jensen's attacks on the governor's service "disgusting."

MatasCastillo said military orders are unpredictable. The commissioner said she was an air defense officer and transferred to a new command shortly before her previous one was deployed.

"It happens all the time," she said "We don't get to decide when and where we deploy."

MatasCastillo said serving in the military isn't for everyone.

"But if you haven't done it and don't fully understand the system, it is not a talking point you can use," she said.

Walz's critics also say the governor inflated his credentials because he retired as a master sergeant, not at the higher rank of command sergeant major. Walz served at the higher rank, but left before completing all the extra training necessary for the rank.

In response to a Star Tribune request, his campaign provided a two-page military record confirming the dates and his ranks. The Minnesota National Guard also confirmed the outlines of his tenure, saying that Walz served from April 8, 1981, until May 16, 2005.

"Walz attained the rank of command sergeant major and served in that role but retired as a master sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes due to not completing additional coursework," according to the statement from Army public affairs officer Lt. Col. Kristen Augé.

Like Walz, Eustice said that he also left in the middle of a six-year re-enrollment because members are free to leave at any time after their initial six-year stint.

"If you choose to re-up, you can walk in any day and be done," Eustice said.