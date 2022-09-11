On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Gov. Tim Walz spoke at the Minnesota State Capitol to revisit the significance of the date in American history while encouraging eligible veterans and active-duty military to apply for service bonuses.

He recalled the concern and confusion of students in his classroom 21 years ago when tragedy struck, and he noted that seven Minnesotans lost their lives that day.

Since then, 40,000 Minnesotans have signed up to serve in the armed forces; 109 Minnesota Gold Star families have lost a family member in the global war on terror since that day, Walz said.

"If there's still a few things that can unite this nation, it's a care for our veterans and a care for those who are willing to serve us," Walz said.

Walz outlined a state program passed last legislative session to give service bonuses to post-9/11 veterans and active-duty military.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recalled how patriotism and a desire to care for our neighbors were at an all-time high in the days after the attacks. The bonuses "are the least we can do," she said.

Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke shared more details on the program. The bonuses of $600 or $1,200 are available to veterans who served between Sept. 11, 2001, and Aug. 30, 2021. Veterans must apply for and be approved to receive them, he said, noting that 18,000 veterans have applied since July 7.

Veterans must have "honorable service" during that period, as indicated by their veterans' status, have been on active duty and lived in Minnesota today and when they enlisted.

"We're less than halfway there, and we need to get the rest of the folks taken care of," Herke said.

The money is available through June 30, 2024, or until funds are exhausted, he said.

For the 109 Gold Star families, payments will go to veterans' beneficiaries, guardians, conservators or legally appointed representatives.

For questions or help filling out the required forms, veterans can contact their county veteran service office.