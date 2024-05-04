Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Scanner audio out of Carver County reported a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon that apparently escalated to gunfire.

The domestic was reported in the 7800 block of Carver Lane at around 2:11 p.m. Deputies with the Carver County Sheriff's Office responded and reported that shots were fired at around 2:24 p.m.

Deputies requested a medic moments later, adding that a suspect in the incident had been secured.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a request for comment. This is a developing story; check back with startribune.com for further details.