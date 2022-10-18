Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Scott Jensen will face off Tuesday night in the first television debate of the contentious governor's race.

With three weeks until Election Day, the candidates are racing to engage voters, besmirch each others' backgrounds and present competing visions for the future of state government. They have spent months sharing their stances through events, social media and countless ads.

But, until 7 p.m. Tuesday, they have yet to gather for a TV debate.

Tuesday's event will be hosted by KTTC-TV in Rochester and air on a handful of greater Minnesota stations owned by broadcasting company Gray Television, including KBJR in Duluth, Valley News Live in Fargo-Moorhead and KEYC in Mankato. Twin Cities viewers can tune in via livestreams on the stations' digital sites.

A panel of journalists will question the candidates, who last came together to discuss issues during a forum in early August at the annual agricultural event Farmfest. At that forum, they repeatedly clashed over the pandemic, while also touching on the economy, workforce challenges, environmental policies and more.

They are slated for a final debate on Oct. 28, hosted by MPR News. Neither of the October debates will take place in front of a live audience.

Jensen criticized Walz this summer for not agreeing to more debates, saying he is "hiding" from conversations on rising crime and inflation. Walz's spokesman said at the time that they were inundated with requests, adding, "We can't make every single debate."