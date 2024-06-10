Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hopkins police said a search volunteer found the body of a missing 4-year-old boy Monday morning in Minnehaha Creek.

The missing boy was confirmed by law enforcement to be Waeys Ali Mohamed, who was last seen Sunday morning, Hopkins police Captain Craig Kreiling said at a news conference. Mohamed was located in the creek around 10:40 a.m. about 500 yards downstream from his family's apartment building by a person assisting with the search effort, Kreiling said.

While the cause of death has not been confirmed, police believe Mohamed drowned, Kreiling said.

"While we believe this to be a tragic accident, we will be continuing our investigation in conjunction with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office to determine the exact cause of death," Kreiling said at the news conference.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Mohamed, Kreiling said, as well as numerous law enforcement agencies helping with the effort.

"We have not stopped since our initial report we received (Sunday) in trying to locate him," he said.

The captain said the area was difficult to search because of the dense foliage and because the river level was high and was moving swiftly.