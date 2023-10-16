Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Vista Outdoor Inc. has struck a deal to sell its sporting products business to a European company for $1.9 billion.

The buyer is Prague-based Czechoslovak Group (CSG), an industrial technology holding company which operates five strategic business segments and more than 100 companies.

"This is an important strategic step for our company in creating value through separating our outdoor products and sporting products segments," said Gary McArthur, interim CEO of Vista Outdoor, in a statement.

Vista had announced that the outdoor products group would be renamed Revelyst Inc., a standalone public company. The headquarters was likely to be in Montana, and had named Eric Nyman, former president of toy company Hasbro, to be CEO of the new company.

Now, with the sale, the division's U.S. base will stay in Anoka, where Vista is based.

The plan for the sporting products segment, which will include ammunition brands such as Federal, remains the same. Jason Vanderbrink, currently head of the division, will become CEO of the newly named Kinetics company. McArthur will become chairman.

Vista announced plans to split its ammunition and outdoor products in May 2022.

The transaction is expected to close in 2024.

For the company's second fiscal quarter, which ended on Sept. 25, sales of sporting products are expected to be in the range of $347 million to $352 million. For the same quarter, outdoor products sales are expected to be in the range of $325 million to $330 million.

Sales in both categories are down due to a "challenging economic environment for consumers" and decreased buying from customers.